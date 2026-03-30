Lantz Financial LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

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