Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 125,500 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 413.7% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 260,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 88,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

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Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $940.45 million, a PE ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.74.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction. WINN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

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