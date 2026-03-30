Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,087 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November $UNOV

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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