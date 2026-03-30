Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

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Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VUSB stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

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