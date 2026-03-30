Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 616.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,296,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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