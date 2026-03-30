Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys 6,871 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $91.44 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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