KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 4411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

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KP Tissue Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.49.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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