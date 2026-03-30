Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,102,192 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 26th total of 874,090 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kornit Digital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 160,374 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 79.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 247,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

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Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 143,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $640.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.79. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

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