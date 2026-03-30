Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,964. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,027,000 after buying an additional 315,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,746,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 299,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,216,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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