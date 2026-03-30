Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 444 and last traded at GBX 450, with a volume of 73269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454.90.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 610.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Keystone Law Group

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Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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