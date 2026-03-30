Keystone Global Partners LLC Sells 47,386 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Keystone Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,386 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $60.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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