Keystone Global Partners LLC Purchases 82,236 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 153.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,654,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,681,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,980 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,029,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,525,000.

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Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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