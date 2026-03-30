Kevin Wilson Sells 1,912 Shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Wilson sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$21,318.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,058 shares in the company, valued at C$680,796.70. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

BioSyent Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BioSyent stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.25. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. BioSyent Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$15.80.

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BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. It offers Tibella, a hormone replacement therapy consisting of tibolone; Inofolic, a natural health product to address polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by aging, menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; and Gelclair, a gel formulated to aid the pain or oral mucositis.

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