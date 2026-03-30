Kevin Wilson Sells 1,912 Shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Wilson sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$21,318.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,058 shares in the company, valued at C$680,796.70. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
BioSyent Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of BioSyent stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.25. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. BioSyent Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$15.80.
BioSyent Company Profile
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