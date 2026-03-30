JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 41.9% in March

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 26th total of 26,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,712. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $70.14.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGLO. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 499.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 158,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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