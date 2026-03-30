JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,033,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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