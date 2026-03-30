Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,744 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 26th total of 2,290 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY remained flat at $50.04 during trading on Monday. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $65.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

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