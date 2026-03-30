Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $999,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,951,000 after purchasing an additional 826,847 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,940,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,393,000 after buying an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,566,000 after buying an additional 176,736 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,284,000 after buying an additional 683,129 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 243,751 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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