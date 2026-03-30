Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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