Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 102,219 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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