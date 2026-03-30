Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 928,441 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 928,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,210,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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