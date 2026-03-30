Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.9530. Approximately 24,658,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,344,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 110,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,525,896.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,828.90. This trade represents a 46.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $5,386,272.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,997,802 shares in the company, valued at $339,816,657.24. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,486,368 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,332. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.3% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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