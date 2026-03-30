James Reed Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

James Reed Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 22.7% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,430,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,089 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,515,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,718,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $291.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

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