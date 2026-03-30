iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 386,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the previous session’s volume of 68,502 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $49.79.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $525.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

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iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 1,406.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,232,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,149,000 after buying an additional 3,018,219 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,109,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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