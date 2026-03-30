iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 386,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the previous session’s volume of 68,502 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $49.79.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of $525.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF
About iShares Total Return Active ETF
The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
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