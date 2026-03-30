iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,088,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 740,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 428,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDT stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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