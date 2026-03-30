iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Position Cut by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,600 shares during the quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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