iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,000,705 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 1,375,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,909,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USIG stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

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iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,593,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,085 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,508,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,225,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 650,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,916 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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