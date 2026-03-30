iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,000,705 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 1,375,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,909,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of USIG stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
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