Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.01 and last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 21274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $676.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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