Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 695660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.