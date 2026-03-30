Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.3850, with a volume of 205204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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