Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,227 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 26th total of 24,932 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

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Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $56.92 on Monday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

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