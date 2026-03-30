Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,252 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 26th total of 6,907 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96.

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Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 214,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 194,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

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