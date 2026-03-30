InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Insider Kevin Yakiwchuk Sells 12,285 Shares

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Yakiwchuk sold 12,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.18, for a total transaction of C$223,341.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,495,314.08. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TSE:IPO traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. InPlay Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$6.54 and a one year high of C$18.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.26 million, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -337.50%.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPO

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.