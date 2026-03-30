Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on April 21st

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

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Ingredion Trading Down 0.0%

Ingredion stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67. Ingredion has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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