Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,430 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 26th total of 122,071 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Infobird in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Infobird Stock Performance

About Infobird

IFBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 10,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,992. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Infobird Co, Ltd. is a cloud-based communications software and services provider listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker IFBD. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company specializes in delivering SaaS solutions for customer engagement and contact center management. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture, Infobird’s platform enables enterprises to streamline their customer service operations by integrating voice, SMS, social media messaging and web chat channels into a unified system.

At the core of Infobird’s offerings is its iBird Cloud platform, which combines omnichannel contact center capabilities with AI-powered features such as chatbots, intelligent self-service and analytics.

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