HTX One Day Volume Reaches $15.48 Million (HTX)

HTX (HTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One HTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTX has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $15.48 million worth of HTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HTX Token Profile

HTX launched on October 30th, 2023. HTX’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HTX is www.htxdao.com. HTX’s official Twitter account is @htx_dao.

Buying and Selling HTX

According to CryptoCompare, “HTX (HTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Tron20 platform. HTX has a current supply of 999,990,000,000,000 with 916,533,066,327,098.80729995 in circulation. The last known price of HTX is 0.00000173 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $14,685,865.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.htxdao.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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