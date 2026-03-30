Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

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Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

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Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

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