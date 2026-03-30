Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,341 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 26th total of 24,605 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 47,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS: HKXCY) is one of Asia’s leading financial infrastructure providers, operating the primary securities and derivatives markets in Hong Kong. The company owns and manages the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company, offering a comprehensive range of trading, clearing, settlement and depository services. Through its trading platforms, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing facilitates the issuance and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds and derivatives, catering to both institutional and retail investors.

In addition to its core securities and derivatives operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing provides market data, indices and technology solutions designed to enhance transparency and risk management.

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