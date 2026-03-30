Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 824,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 393,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Up 20.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

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Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

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