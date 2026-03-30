Hoese & Co LLP Purchases 9,535 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $74.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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