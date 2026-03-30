Hoese & Co LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,695,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,242 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,113,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,743,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,441,000 after buying an additional 628,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,360,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,874,000 after buying an additional 428,623 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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