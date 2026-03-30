Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip $NXP

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,062 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Sl Tfip during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 116.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

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Nuveen Sl Tfip Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NXP opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Announces Dividend

Nuveen Sl Tfip Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average.

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