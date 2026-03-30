Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 169.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,513,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,785.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total transaction of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares in the company, valued at $40,978,950.12. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total value of $1,105,390.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,872.20. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $21,228,464 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TT opened at $410.32 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $479.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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