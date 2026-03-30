Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $19.45 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.62% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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