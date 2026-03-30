Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund accounts for 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,344,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 168,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MQY opened at $10.92 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE: MQY) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.