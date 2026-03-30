Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 184,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,353,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 92,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% during the third quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 213,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.40 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%.

In other Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Jack Connelly sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $39,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,110. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund’s primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.