Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $346.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.76. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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