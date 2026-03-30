Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,448 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

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Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $101.79.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $29,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 697,340 shares of company stock worth $66,803,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

View Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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