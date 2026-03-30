Head to Head Survey: Bio-Path (BPTH) vs. Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Path has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path’s competitors have a beta of 10.13, indicating that their average share price is 913% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Path and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A -$16.08 million -0.05 Bio-Path Competitors $323.64 million -$30.59 million -5.83

Bio-Path’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bio-Path. Bio-Path is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -2,842.40% -337.48% Bio-Path Competitors -4,539.09% -243.53% -48.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bio-Path and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Path competitors beat Bio-Path on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bio-Path

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Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing BP1001-A that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for treating pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

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