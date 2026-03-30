Head to Head Review: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) vs. INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of INV VK HI INC2 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of INV VK HI INC2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INV VK HI INC2 and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INV VK HI INC2 N/A N/A N/A BKF Capital Group 0.42% 0.35% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INV VK HI INC2 and BKF Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INV VK HI INC2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BKF Capital Group $8.08 million 6.75 -$670,000.00 $0.05 1,880.00

INV VK HI INC2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BKF Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

INV VK HI INC2 has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats INV VK HI INC2 on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INV VK HI INC2

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Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Inde. It was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II. Invesco High Income Trust II was formed on April 28, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

About BKF Capital Group

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BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

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