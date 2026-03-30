Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives GBX 276.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.60.

HBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 278 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Insider Activity

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £153,000,000. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

HBR stock opened at GBX 296.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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